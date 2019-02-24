Chicago (CBS) — While investigating a burglary early Sunday morning, a northwest Indiana police officer shot a dog that was aggressively approaching him.

According to the Valparaiso Police Department, officers responded to a reported burglary in the 400 block of Center Street around 3:30 a.m.

The suspect was believed to still be inside the home.

While police were responding, a loose dog aggressively approached a responding officer who began to back away.

The animal continued charging, so the officer shot the dog.

The dog was taken in for medical treatment, and its condition is unknown at this time.

“The Valparaiso Police Department recognizes the unfortunate nature of this incident and sympathizes with the officers involved and the owners of the canine,” a post on the department’s Facebook page says.

The burglary investigation is still ongoing.