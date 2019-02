CHICAGO (CBS)– Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Police Department announced the deployment of 96 new police officers Monday.

“Today, we’re not only putting more officers on the streets of Chicago, we’re also building on investments to ensure they have the best technology, the best tools and the best training needed to keep our city safe,” said Mayor Emanuel in a press release.

Officials said the new officers will be assigned to districts in the south and west side neighborhoods.