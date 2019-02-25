CHICAGO (CBS) — Three Kane County corrections officers were assaulted by two inmates, leaving two of the officers hospitalized, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The assaults led to a “massive shakedown” of the facility and a response from the Kane and Kendall counties’ Corrections Response Teams.

The confrontation started when two inmates refused to lock down after their recreation time, according to a sheriff’s department spokesman. They were the only two inmates outside their cells and refused continued commands from officers who responded to the scene.

One inmate attacked an officer who attempted to escort him to his cell, and then the other inmate attacked another officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eventually both were handcuffed and taken to individual cells.

Three officers were treated following the incident, two of whom were taken to Delnor Hospital. All three are expected to recover, and the two who were hospitalized have already returned to the facility.

Neither inmate required medical attention.

The case is under investigation and no charges have been filed.