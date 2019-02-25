CHICAGO (CBS) — A carjacking suspect was in custody Monday morning, after crashing a stolen car into two other vehicles in Jackson Park on the South Side.

Police said three men stole a car at gunpoint shortly after 5 a.m. near Wisconsin and Sedgwick in the Old Town neighborhood.

The stolen car later was involved in a three-vehicle crash near Cornell and Hayes drives, in Jackson Park. The driver was injured, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, and the suspect was in custody.

Police did not say if anyone else was injured in the crash, or if officers had been chasing the stolen car.

Area Central detectives were investigating.