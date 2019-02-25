CHICAGO (CBS) — The review the morning after the Oscars: Most in attendance said they didn’t miss a host.

And it certainly didn’t seem to matter to the night’s biggest winners. The Civil Rights-era road movie “Green Book” took home this year’s biggest prize: Best Picture. The film also won Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay, but lost out for Best Actor.

“I may have not been the most obvious choice but I guess it worked out,” said Rami Malek, who won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsoday.” “I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, I’m a first generation American. Part of my story is being written right now.” It was Malek’s first Oscar nomination.

The seventh time wasn’t the charm for actress Glenn Close. She was nominated for Best Actress for “The Wife.” She’s remains among the most nominated actresses who’ve not taken home a statuette.

“To be in this category with these extraordinary women, and Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long,” said Olivia Colman who thanked Close as she was named Best Actress for “The Favourite.”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper took to the stage to perform “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.” Lady Gaga later took home the Oscar for Best Original Song.

LIST OF WINNERS

Best picture: “Green Book”

“Black Panther”- Kevin Feige, Producer

“BlacKkKlansman” – Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Graham King, Producer

“The Favourite” – Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers

“Green Book” – Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers – WINNER

“Roma” – Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers

“A Star is Born” – Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers

“Vice” – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Best directing: “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón

“BlacKkKlansman” – Spike Lee

“Cold War” – Paweł Pawlikowski

“The Favourite” – Yorgos Lanthimos

“Roma” – Alfonso Cuarón – WINNER

“Vice” – Adam McKay

Best actress in a leading role: Olivia Colman

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Glenn Close – “The Wife”

Olivia Colman – “The Favourite” – WINNER

Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best actor in a leading role: Rami Malek

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Willem DaFoe – “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody” – WINNER

Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

Best music (original song): “Shallow”

“All the Stars” – from “Black Panther”; Music by Kendrick Lamar, Mark “Sounwave” Spears and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith

“I’ll Fight” – from “RBG”; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – from “Mary Poppins Returns”; Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

“Shallow” – from “A Star Is Born”; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt – WINNER

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” – from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”; Music and Lyric by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best music (original score): “Black Panther”

“Black Panther” – Ludwig Goransson – WINNER

“BlacKkKlansman” – Terence Blanchard

“If Beale Street Could Talk” – Nicholas Britell

“Isle of Dogs” – Alexandre Desplat

“Mary Poppins Returns” – Marc Shaiman

Best writing (adapted screenplay): “BlacKkKlansman”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” – Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

“BlacKkKlansman” – Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – WINNER

“Can you Ever Forgive Me?” – Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

“If Beale Street Could Talk” – Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins

“A Star is Born” – Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

Best writing (original screenplay): “Green Book”

“The Favourite” – Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

“First Reformed” – Written by Paul Schrader

“Green Book” – Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly – WINNER

“Roma” – Written by Alfonso Cuarón

“Vice” – Written by Adam McKay

Best short film (live action): “Skin”

“Detainment” – Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon

“Fauve” – Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon

“Marguerite” – Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset

“Mother” – Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado

“Skin” – Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman – WINNER

Best visual effects: “First Man”

“Avengers: Infinity War” – Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

“Christopher Robin” – Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

“First Man” – Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm – WINNER

“Ready Player One” – Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” – Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

Best documentary (short subject): “Period. End of Sentence”

“Black Sheep” – Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn

“End Game” – Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman

“Lifeboat” – Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser

“A Night at the Garden” – Marshall Curry

“Period. End of Sentence” – Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton – WINNER

Best short film (animated): “Bao”

“Animal Behavior” – Alison Snowden and David Fine

“Bao” – Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb – WINNER

“Late Afternoon” – Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco

“One Small Step” – Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas

“Weekends” – Trevor Jimenez

Best animated feature film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – WINNER

Best actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali – “Green Book” – WINNER

Adam Driver – “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott – “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell – “Vice”

Best film editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

“BlacKkKlansman” – Barry Alexander Brown

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – John Ottman – WINNER

“The Favourite” – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“Green Book” – Patrick J. Don Vito

“Vice” – Hank Corwin

Best foreign language film: “Roma”

“Capernaum” – Lebanon

“Cold War” – Poland

“Never Look Away” – Germany

“ Roma” – Mexico – WINNER

“Shoplifters” – Japan

Best sound mixing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Black Panther” – Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali – WINNER

“First Man” – Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

“Roma” – Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García

“A Star is Born” – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

Best sound editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Black Panther” – Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone – WINNER

“First Man” – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

“A Quiet Place” – Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

“Roma” – Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

Best cinematography: “Roma”

“Cold War” – Łukasz Żal

“The Favourite” – Robbie Ryan

“Never Look Away” – Caleb Deschanel

“Roma” – Alfonso Cuarón – WINNER

“A Star is Born” – Matthew Libatique

Best production design: “Black Panther”

“Black Panther” – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart – WINNER

“The Favourite” – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

“First Man” – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

“Mary Poppins Returns” – Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

“Roma” – Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

Best Costume Design: “Black Panther”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” – Mary Zophres

“Black Panther” – Ruth Carter – WINNER

“The Favourite” – Sandy Powell

“Mary Poppins Returns” – Sandy Powell

“Mary Queen of Scots” – Alexandra Byrne

Best makeup and hairstyling: “Vice”

“Border” – Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer

“Mary Queen of Scots” – Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

“Vice” – Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney – WINNER

Best documentary feature: “Free Solo”

“Free Solo” – WINNER

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”

Best actress in a supporting role: Regina King

Amy Adams – “Vice”

Marina De Tavira – “Roma”

Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk” – WINNER

Emma Stone – “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz – “The Favourite”