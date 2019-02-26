CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police have issued a community alert after wheel assemblies were stolen from six vehicles in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods.
The car parts were stolen overnight, and in most cases the vehicles were left resting on cinder blocks, police said.
The thefts were reported between Feb. 17 and 22 in the following locations:
- The 4800 block of North Avondale on Feb. 17
- The 5800 block of West Berenice between Feb. 17 and 18
- The 4900 block of West Grace on Feb. 18
- The 5400 block of West Eddy between Feb. 21 and 22
- The 5600 block of West Grace between Feb. 21 and 22
- The 4800 block of West Waveland between Feb. 21 and 22