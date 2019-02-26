CHICAGO (CBS) — A wide-open election and 14 candidates on the ballot for mayor haven’t been enough to get most voters out to the polls in Chicago this Election Day, and officials expect turnout could set a record low on Tuesday.

As of 12:45 p.m., only 297,000 votes had been cast citywide, about half of them through early voting over the past two weeks, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

Chicago Board of Elections says turnout is extremely low so far for Election Day… on pace to have 30% turnout which would beat the previous low record set in 2007. Still time to vote. Polls open until 7p. @cbschicago #municipal — Daniel Blom (@Blomly) February 26, 2019

Barring a late surge in voting, that puts Chicago on pace for a turnout of about 30 percent, the worst municipal election turnout since 2007, when the city set a record low of 33 percent turnout.

However, in 2007, Mayor Richard M. Daley was running for his sixth term in office, and facing two challengers who managed less than 30 percent of the vote combined.

This year, there is no incumbent on the ballot for only the fourth time in the last century in Chicago. With 14 candidates on the ballot, election board spokesman Jim Allen said many voters might be staying home and waiting to find out which two candidates will end up in a runoff election that is all but guaranteed in April. However, he noted if those people don’t vote, their preferred candidate might not make the runoff.

“Some people have said they’ve got it narrowed down to two or three candidates, and can’t make up their mind,” Allen said. “At some point, you’ve got to pick and vote.”

By comparison, the last time the city had a wide open race for mayor, in 2011, turnout was about 42 percent in the February election, with six candidates on the ballot.

If no candidate gets a majority of the vote on Tuesday, the two candidates with the most votes will face off in a runoff election on April 2.

Unlike the midterm elections in November, the greatest turnout for this year’s municipal elections has been among voters age 55 and older. According to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, more than 58,000 people between the ages of 55 and 64 had voted as of early Tuesday afternoon; nearly 55,000 between 65 and 74 had voted; and more than 37,000 of those 75 and older had cast ballots.

Turnout was sharply lower among younger voters; only about 45,000 voters between 45 and 54 had voted; more than 41,000 between 35 and 44 had cast ballots, more than 34,000 between 25 and 34 voted, and about 7,300 between 18 and 24 had voted.

Turnout numbers as of noon. Age-group-based stats reflect Election Day, Early Voting, and received Vote by Mail ballots. Hourly results reflect only Election Day. pic.twitter.com/0rrStRvpSa — ChicagoElection (@ChicagoElection) February 26, 2019

Even with the exceptionally low turnout on Tuesday, there have been a handful of problems at city polling places.

Two election judges had been removed from their posts as of Tuesday afternoon.

One female election judge was removed from a polling place in the 34th Ward for being verbally abusive toward other judges.

Another woman election judge was removed from a polling place in the 26th Ward for encouraging people to vote for a specific candidate. Officials said she later returned to the polling place in a threatening fashion.

Chicago election officials will ask a Cook County judge to order a polling place in the 45th Ward to stay open an hour late, after a problem with voting equipment prevented the site from opening until 8 a.m. Twelve to 20 voters were turned away during that time.