CHICAGO (CBS) — A person of interest is now in police custody in connection with the murder of a Northside College Prep student in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

Emanuel Gallegos, 17, was shot and killed Monday while riding in a car near Addison and Milwaukee.

Police released a photo of a suspect in the shooting Wednesday, but it is unclear if it’s the same person police are questioning.

Meantime, the victim’s father is planning his son’s funeral.

“A lot of bad guys took his life,” said Esteban Gallegos. “I don’t know why the do that.”

Family says the 17-year-old was killed on his way to get a haircut.

Esteban said he was supposed to pick up Emanuel after his haircut, and called his son many times, but he never picked up.

“I was real mad. I said ‘Emanuel, when you come here, you’ll see what I’m going to do with you,’ but how he going to answer the phone when he was killed?” Esteban Gallegos said. “How he going to answer the phone if he already is dead?”

Police said a group standing on the North Side of the street shouted gang slogans at people in the vehicle, and then one of the person on the street opened fire, shooting Emanuel in the neck.

Emanuel was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Emanuel was a straight-A student at Northside College Prep. His family said he loved to play soccer and basketball and never caused any problems.