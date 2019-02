Chicago (CBS) — It was 36 years ago that Harold Washington shocked Chicago’s political establishment to become the city’s first black mayor.

Now, a woman will make more history — as Chicago’s first black female mayor.

“It’s a big significance, and its also a statement of the character of the city,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.

The difference: 36 years later, is that no one is treating the certain election of a black female mayor as a cataclysmic event. Lori Lightfoot, who’s black and gay, noted another breakthrough.

“It is historic and I’m incredibly honored and humbled that I was the first LGBTQ+ person ever to be on the ballot for the mayor,” she said.

The campaign, if not sweet, will be short. There are just 35 days until the April 2 election.

An early snapshot from an independent survey last weekend had 42 percent for Lightfoot, 25 percent for Preckwinkle and a whopping 33 percent undecided.

As the two battle for the mantle of who is more progressive, one question will be who the business community supports.

Mayor Emanuel said both Lightfoot and Preckwinkle share something important: a love of the city and a desire to make it a better place.