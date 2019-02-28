



The brothers who say “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett hired them to fake a hate crime attack are speaking out through their attorneys.

Ola and Abel Osundairo claim Smollett paid them $3,500 to stage an attack on the actor outside his Streeterville apartment building last month.

The two were captured in surveillance video purchasing a red hat and ski masks.

Smollett claimed he was assaulted by two men wearing red MAGA hats and using a rope and bleach.

Their attorney released the following statement to CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar Thursday night.

“My clients have tremendous regret over their involvement in this situation, and they understand how it has impacted people across the nation, particularly minority communities and especially those who have been victims of hate crimes themselves.”

Smollett was released from the Cook County Jail last week after posting bond. He is charged with a felony for filing a false police report.

He is due back in court March 14.