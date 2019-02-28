CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra trains heading in and out of Union Station were halted for about 90 minutes Thursday morning, after a computer signal problem. Trains are moving again, but with extensive delays.

Metra said an Amtrak computer signal problem forced the commuter rail agency to stop all inbound and outbound train movement near Union Station around 8:30 a.m.. Amtrak owns the train depot at Union Station.

Trains were moving again by about 10 a.m., but with extensive delays. An Amtrak spokesperson said signals were being operated manually, rather than automatically, while the computer problem is fixed.

The signal problem is affecting trains on the BNSF Railway, Milwaukee District West, North Central Service, Milwaukee District North, Southwest Service, and Heritage Corridor lines.

Some passengers said they were stuck on stalled trains for up to two hours. Some riders were allowed to get off trains at Canal Street, just outside Union Station, while trains were stopped.