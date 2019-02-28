SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — More than 50 food producers, wineries and agricultural groups will showcase their Illinois-made products at the Illinois Products Expo this weekend.

The 21st annual affair will be Saturday and Sunday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Food offerings may be sampled for free as well as purchased. They include fresh meat, pizza, sauces, honey, cakes, cheeses, seasonings and more.

There are soy candles, agricultural-based soaps and lotions and other non-food items as well.

Officials say that Illinois ranks first nationally for food processing sales at $186 billion a year. It is among the state’s top manufacturing activities. There are more than 2,300 food processing companies employing more than 71,000 workers.

Admission is $5 per person. Children 10 and younger get in free. Beverage tastings come with a charge too.

