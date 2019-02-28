



The switch and signal problem causing major train delays in and out of Union Station Thursday has been fixed, but it caused headaches for thousands.

Amtrak says it expects the commute to be back to normal for the morning.

Service Advisory Update: Switch and signal systems in Chicago (CHI) have been restored. We anticipate normal dispatching and train operations on Friday, March 1. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) March 1, 2019

Passengers in Union Station’s north concourse saw delays of two to three hours after Metra warned everyone to expect delays and find another way home.

Lines inched along, snaking through the great hall. On board it was standing room only on the heavily traveled BNSF line.

“The crow is so thick I literally had to use my bag to get through just to get out of the crowd,” said passenger Gina Koch.

“Got in here, stepped inside and it’s wild,” said Don Nye, another passenger. “I’ve never seen this many people in here.”

“We heard Amtrak had signal problems, and that’s why none of the trains are getting through,” said Lynn Bernstein. “At least not as fast as usual.”

Amtrak crews were forced to manually switch the track signals, which is normally done remotely. But there was a breakdown in the communications system.

Some trains unloaded before even reaching Union Station.

“It’s total chaos down there,” Koch said.

“Went to work, got a meeting to make,” said passenger Craig Houser. “Not sure I’m going to make it.”

“It’s very frustrating because you get here early in the morning, and all you want to do is get home,” Bernstein said.

About 61,000 passengers ride the six lines that travel through Union Station daily, and about 90 trains leave from late afternoon into the evening commute.

“Operating safely is our priority,” Amtrak spokesman Mark Magliari said. “There’s no choice between operating safely and operating quickly.”

“What other choices do you have?” asked Nye. “It’s a long walk home.”

“It’s beyond anything I have ever seen,” said Koch. “I’m just glad it’s over.”