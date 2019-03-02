  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:attempted child luring, Chicago Police, CPD, Lincoln Park

Chicago (CBS) — A man in Lincoln Park tried to lure children into his car by pretending to be an Uber driver Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Around 1: 15 p.m., the man allegedly pulled up to a school in the 600 block of West Drummond Place and gestured for several children who were outside for recess to approach his car. He said, “I’m your Uber drive. Get in the car”.

The vehicle is described as a dirty, older black minivan, possibly a Chrysler Pacifica, with a pink stinker on the passenger side windshield.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8200.