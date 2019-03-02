LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings stopped a 10-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Dustin Brown scored twice for the Kings, who avoided tying the longest losing streak in team history, an 11-game slide from March 16-April 4, 2004. Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Leipsic each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Walker scored a power-play goal. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Brendan Perlini scored twice for the Blackhawks, who have dropped three of four. Corey Crawford made 19 saves.

Chicago trailed 3-0 late in the first period, but rallied in the second. Kempe put Los Angeles ahead for good when he scored off a pass from Jonny Brodzinski at 8:08 of the second.

Leipsic made it 5-3 on a one-timer from Kovalchuk 4:54 into the third, and Brown got his second goal at 18:07.

Perlini had cut the deficit to 3-2 at 2:06 of the second, with Crawford’s stretch pass setting up his breakaway and sixth goal of the season. Connor Murphy tied it 3-all at 6:57.

The Kings led 3-1 after the first period. Brown and Walker scored power-play goals 2:19 apart early on, and Kovalchuk got his 14th goal at 15:13.

Perlini scored at 18:46 for his first goal since Jan. 1. Perlini had been scratched for the previous four games but played after Drake Caggiula sustained a concussion against Anaheim on Wednesday.

NOTES: Kings C Jeff Carter had two assists. . Brown played in his 1,100th NHL game. . Kings F Austin Wagner did not play in the third period after sustaining a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Visit San Jose on Sunday night.

Kings: Host Montreal on Tuesday night.

