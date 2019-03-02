CHICAGO (CBS)– The weekend will bring a dusting of snow as Chicago-area temperatures drop throughout the week.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis, Saturday temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 20s to low 30s. Colder temperatures are expected to the north and west.

Ellis said Saturday temperatures may feel like single digits with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday could bring light isolated snow showers.

Temperatures will drop Sunday to the 20s followed by an Arctic blast bringing bitter cold temperatures that will linger through Tuesday.