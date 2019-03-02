CHICAGO (CBS)– A South Chicago Heights woman and a Gary woman have been missing for almost a week, police said.

A Facebook Live from Sunday evening is the last time friends and family can tell Jessica Flores, a mother of six, and Melina Cottrell, a mother of one were together.

Shortly after filing a missing person’s case in South Chicago Heights, where Flores is from, her family was notified that police had found the car the two mothers were last using near 82nd and Ridgeland.

“[The car] was set on fire partially, and they found some of her belongings in there but no signs of foul play,” said Maddy Perez, Flores’ sister.

Perez believes her sister gave Cottrell a ride over state lines to a spot near 5th Avenue and Chase in Gary, Indiana. Cottrell is from Gary.

“I have reason to believe that my sister’s in imminent danger,” Perez said.

Gary police posted Cottrell’s photo on their Facebook page, announcing they’ve exhausted all their leads.

Perez spent her Saturday searching for answers and pleading for the community to keep an eye out.

“My sister has an addiction problem, but she’s still a mother of six and I just feel that nobody deserves what she’s going through,” Perez said. “I want my sister found and we want her home.”

It appears both of the women were friendly but not longtime friends.