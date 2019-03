CHICAGO (CBS)– A 22-year-old woman died after a bullet came flying through her South Side home shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the Englewood woman was in her house on the 7200 block of south May Street when gunshots were fired outside.

The bullet went through the window of the home, hitting the 22-year-old in the head.

“There was an altercation outside, a car drove by and discharged a weapon,” crisis responder Andrew Holmes said.

No one is in custody at this time.