CHICAGO (CBS)—An Illinois State Police squad car was hit over the weekend, marking the eleventh crash involving an ISP squad car this year.

On Sunday morning, an officer was parked alongside I-55 in downstate Farmersville, south of Springfield.

The cruiser’s lights were flashing, but another car driving by slammed into the back of the car.

The driver of the car and the police officer both suffered minor injuries.

No charges have been filed.