CHICAGO (CBS)–The city has reached a new milestone in its plan to replace all its street lights with more energy-efficient LED bulbs.

More than 100,000 LED lights have been installed so far, the city says.

The new lights are expected to save the city millions spent on energy costs, and improve brightness at night.

The city has said the new lamps will allow for real-time monitoring of outages, will last much longer than the older bulbs, and allow the city to dim or brighten fixtures remotely.