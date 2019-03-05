



It’s called Planet Fun, but delivering fun wasn’t the only thing an Oswego business failed to do. The owner also failed to comply with the law, including a “no occupancy” order from the village.

The problem came to light Saturday during a failed “Kids Day of Fun” event, but according to village officials, there were plenty of issues before that event. And that’s why they closed the business to the public last Wednesday.

A handwritten sign on the door of Planet Fun says it’s closed until further notice, but it’s looking like the business may never reopen.

When the business was closed, the village issued the owner five citations and fines.

“Once we started digging into it, we realized they haven’t been paying the water bills. They haven’t been paying their taxes. The inflatable devices they had for children had not been inspected by the state’s health department. They had no posting for their health department permits,” said Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo.

But that didn’t stop the owner from selling tickets for a Saturday “Kids Day of Fun” at the location, complete with Disney characters, Paw Patrol, a magician, a DJ, face painting, a bounce room, food and games, as well as promising to donate to the Aurora Strong fund to help victims of the mass shooting.

“It was just a blatant disregard of anything that the village tried to put in place,” Oswego Village President Gail Johnson said.

“I had taken care of everything on the inspection list, so therefore I thought I was OK to be open,” said Planet Fun Owner Ron Beem.

He said he wasn’t clear about getting approval from the city.

“I wasn’t sure about that, so I opened up regardless. I was only open that Saturday,” Beem said.

But illegally opening Saturday only added to his problems as many parents who paid between $34 and $49 for tickets to the event became outraged once they saw what they were getting for their money.

“They made the announcement that Paw Patrol was in the building. He was going to be coming, and it was really a dirty, old dalmatian dog costume with a fire hat on,” one mom said.

“Never saw a magician,” another man said.

Beem blames a third party contractor for the lackluster performers.

“As soon as I saw the characters come in that we hired, I was completely devastated myself.” he said.

But in a statement to CBS 2, the owner of that company said the performance “went well and performers felt good and felt very well-recieved by all the people there.”

Beem sent a receipt to CBS 2 showing that he donated $300 to the Aurora Strong community fund.

He also said that in addition to all of the money he owes the village, the building, which he doesn’t own, is in foreclosure, meaning his business will likely have to close.