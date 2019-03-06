CHICAGO (CBS)—A pair of robbers are on the run this morning after pulling off a bank robbery in the Beverly Neighborhood.

The two men robbed the U.S. Bank branch on the 11000 block of South Western Avenue at 12:48 p.m. on March 5, according to the FBI.

Both suspects are black and are seen in surveillance photos wearing dark-colored hooded winter coats.

One of the suspects had a mustache and glasses and the other man had a white cloth covering the bottom half of his face.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to their arrests.