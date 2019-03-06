  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:bank robbery, bank robbery suspects, Beverly, Chicago, FBI, US Bank robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)—A pair of robbers are on the run this morning after pulling off a bank robbery in the Beverly Neighborhood.

Two men robbed the US Bank in Beverly on March 5. (FBI)

The two men robbed the U.S. Bank branch on the 11000 block of South Western Avenue at 12:48 p.m. on March 5, according to the FBI.

(FBI)

Both suspects are black and are seen in surveillance photos wearing dark-colored hooded winter coats.

One of the suspects had a mustache and glasses and the other man had a white cloth covering the bottom half of his face.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to their arrests.

 

 

 

 

 

 