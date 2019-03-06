



The Food and Drug Administration is warning customers of contaminated makeup sold by Claire’s and Justice retailers.

The FDA released a statement Tuesday, revealing the results from product testing conducted in 2017. In the statement, the FDA “confirmed the presence of asbestos in three of the product samples collected from Claire’s and one of the product samples collected from Justice.”

#WARNING: FDA is advising consumers NOT to use certain @claires eye shadows, compact powder, & contour powder products because they may be contaminated w/ #asbestos fibers. If you have these cosmetics in your home – stop using them. https://t.co/CqtxENLZye pic.twitter.com/GTYdnWzKva — FDA Cosmetics (@FDACosmetics) March 5, 2019

The recalled products for asbestos contamination include eye shadows, compact powder and contour powder products.

Claire’s representatives responded to the FDA’s alert Wednesday, ensuring customer’s the contaminated products have been removed from stores. The company stated, “there is no evidence that any products sold by Claire’s are unsafe.

https://twitter.com/claires/status/1103303881776422912