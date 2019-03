Chicago (CBS) — A Porter man is dead after he crashed into a semi and became trapped in his burning car Tuesday night, Indiana State Police said.

Police say Augustin Carreon, 30, was driving at a high rate of speed on I-80/94 near Portage and crashed into a semi, which caused his car to catch on fire.

The semi driver pulled over and called police, and passersby tried to free Carreon. But, he could not be rescued and was pronounced dead at the scene.