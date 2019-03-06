



— R. Kelly, facing a series of sex crime charges involving teenage women, lashed out has his accusers and pleaded for help, claiming he has been betrayed in the past.

“I came here for them to hear me talk. I need help!” Kelly said in an exclusive interview with CBS’ Gayle King.

“This is the kind of help I need. I need somebody to help me not have a big heart, because my heart is so big. People betray me, and I keep forgiving ’em!” Kelly said.

“I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive. But I’m alive,” Kelly said.

King asked whether the Chicago-based singer was “playing the victim card.’

“I’m just telling the truth. I’m just telling the truth,” Kelly said.

He said all of the women accusing him of physical and sexual abuse are lying.

“I’m very tired of all of the lies. I’ve been hearing things, and you know, and seeing things on the blogs, and you know, you know, I’m just tired,” Kelly said.

“I’m not Lucifer. I’m a man. I make mistakes, but I’m not a devil, and by no means am I a monster.”

Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of them underage girls. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts