CHICAGO (CBS)–A McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy shot while helping a federal task force serve an arrest warrant on a suspect staying at a Rockford hotel is in critical condition, sources tell CBS 2. The shooter fled the scene and is engaged in an active standoff with police near Bloomington after a chase on Interstate 55.

SOURCE: "this is now an active standoff. suspect with rifle. believed to have fired on officers in chase on 55." Floyd Brown, police suspect in the earlier officer shooting in Rockford IL. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/BPb1tMvF89 — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) March 7, 2019

SOURCE: "the officer, was a task force officer on loan to a federal branch of law enforcement — *very, very critically wounded @ scene" @cbschicago — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) March 7, 2019

BREAKING: suspect in high speed chase "spun out. mile marker 132. near bloomington." source says negotiators called in. "very fluid. very fluid." @cbschicago — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) March 7, 2019

Rockford Police Assistant Deputy Chief Andre Brass said the shooter fled the hotel after shooting the deputy. Police believe he is armed with a rifle, and should be considered dangerous.

Police identified the suspect as Floyd E. Brown, 39, of Springfield. Brass said he is driving a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis. Sources said he fired shots at Illinois State Police during a chase on Interstate 55, before he spun out near the town of Lincoln, in Logan County, about halfway between Bloomington and Springfield.

A source said Brown was engaged in an active standoff with police near Lincoln, and negotiators had been brought in. The source said Brown is believed to be armed with a high-powered rifle, which fires bullets at speeds that can pierce traditional body armor.

Brown has a long criminal history.

His records with the Illinois Department of Corrections show he was paroled in January 2018 from a 13-year sentence for nine charges of residential burglary. That sentence followed a 2 ½ year sentence in 2005 for one count of unlawful restraint and violation of an order of protection; and an 8-year sentence on a 2001 charge of felony possession of a firearm. It’s unclear how much time he served in each of those sentences.

The wounded officer is a McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy who was assigned to a U.S. Marshals Service task force and was with other officers serving an arrest warrant at the hotel. He was in critical condition Thursday afternoon at Mercy Health Javon Bea Hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, witnesses saw multiple police cars speeding toward the hotel, and dozens of of law enforcement vehicles surrounded the building Thursday morning.

Agents with the ATF and FBI also responded to the scene.

This story is developing.