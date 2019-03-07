CHICAGO (CBS) — Three girls have been charged with attempted armed robbery, after attacking a woman with pepper spray while trying to steal her wallet on Saturday.

Police said the three girls — ages 12, 14, and 15 — tried to steal a woman’s wrist wallet on Saturday night on Roosevelt Road, between State Street and Michigan Avenue.

One of the girls allegedly used pepper spray on the victim.

All three girls have been charged with attempted armed robbery. Their names have not been released, because they are juveniles.