CHICAGO (CBS)–Giving has no limits when it comes to age, or even where you live.

CBS 2 Morning Insider Vince Gerasole met with a group of inspiring students who live in public housing community Altgeld Gardens.

Despite not having much, students at Lloyd Bond Elementary band together each February to raise money for their peers with cancer.

They don’t have much, but the kids pitch in a little spare change here and there until their money grows.

“Most of our students don’t come from a lot of money, so parents can’t just be giving out $25 (or) $30 bucks,” said teacher Jennifer Zenos.

Student Jarrel Pinkerton said he turned in $50 during the first two weeks of the fundraiser. Collectively, the students typically raise around $500 each year the fundraiser has been held.

This year, the kids tripled their donations to raise nearly $1,500.

The charitable project started with one student, Christian Davis, 11, who decided to try to make a difference.

“God put me on earth to do things for other people,” Davis said. “They don’t have to be hungry,” he said when asked about the homeless.

The spirit of giving snowballed, with a few students even taking to the Walmart parking lot to ask for donations.

“I was blown away by the generosity—I was blown away by the dedication,” Zenos said.