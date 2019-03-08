Women's National Soccer Team Players Sue For Equitable Pay"We believe it is our duty to be the role models that we've set out to be and fight to what we know we legally deserve. And hopefully in that way it inspires women everywhere."

Cassius Winston: NCAA Tournament Player To WatchCassius Winston, Michigan State's talented point guard, could lead his Spartans deep into the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.

Cubs Prospect Traces Love Of Catching To 1st Visit To field"I think he has certain intangibles that you look for behind the plate."

Blackhawks Rally For 5-4 Shootout Win Over SabresJonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat beat Carter Hutton during a perfect shootout, sending the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Loyola's Marques Townes: Styling And Profiling For A Winning SeasonWhen asked where he gets the inspiration for his styles, Townes says “sometimes I go through different pictures or talk to people about it and I’m like ‘I want this and this. I want to change it up.’”

Swin Cash: Loyola-Chicago's Final Four Experience Can Be An Advantage This Time Of YearThe CBS Sports Network college basketball analyst discussed the Ramblers shot at making another run, her Final Four picks and her favorite player to watch in college basketball this year.