CHICAGO (CBS)–An Illinois State Police cruiser was struck by a drunk driver on Interstate 94 in north suburban Lake Forest early Friday, according to authorities.

State police said Monday that 11 police cruisers have been hit so far this year.

Before the 12th crash, on Friday, a state trooper was sitting in his squad car in the center median of the highway around at 12:24 a.m. when a white Ford Econoline van drove onto the left shoulder and struck the cruiser, according to Illinois State Police.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the van, Clyde Maki, Jr., was charged with aggravated DUI and aggravated driving with a suspended license.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Maki was previously arrested for DUI arrest in 2013.

A mug shot for Maki’s new charges was not available, the sheriff’s office said.