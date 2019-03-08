CHICAGO (CBS) — A Columbia College student’s report that she was stabbed during an attempted robbery in Grant Park on Wednesday night has been determined to be unfounded, police said.

The 23-year-old woman told police she was walking near Wabash Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive around 9:50 p.m., when a man walked up to her and demanded money, and then stabbed her in the stomach when she told him she didn’t have any.

Thursday night, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that an investigation determined the woman’s report was “unfounded.”

“Based on a review of video evidence, this incident is now determined to be unfounded and it did not occur as it was reported to police,” Guglielmi wrote.

The victim had walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store and called police. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for superficial stab wounds to her stomach.

Area Central detectives were investigating.