



The body of slain deputy Jacob Keltner , who was killed in Thursday’s shooting in Rockford , was taken to a funeral home where loved ones will begin the process of saying goodbye.

The McHenry County sheriff’s deputy was helping a federal task force serve an arrest warrant Thursday when he was shot and killed at a Rockford hotel.

Law enforcement gathered to salute the fallen deputy as he was carried by hearse to a Huntley funeral home.

Lines of people paid their respects along the route from the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

The aftermath of Thursday’s gun violence can be seen on David Ott’s Rock Valley Garden Center. It’s next to the hotel where the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force showed up looking for wanted for burglary and a parole violation.

“You lose business, but at the same time we’re more worried about the officer’s life that was lost,” Ott said. “You can’t repair that.”

Court documents show officers tried to open a locked room announcing police were on scene.

Investigators say the accused gunman, 39-year-old Floyd Brown, fired bullets through the wall and door.

Brown hopped out a third story window and is accused of shooting Keltner in the head before taking off in his car.

Police say Brown shot at them before he was eventually arrested after a standoff in Lincoln.

Rockford’s police chief said he can’t say how Brown got the weapon.

“No, that will be a part of the investigative follow up being done by the agencies,” he said.

For now, grieving police, deputies and friends follow up with support in numbers, as the flag draped coffin acts as a reminder of the sacrifice that can come with law enforcement service.