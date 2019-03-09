CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood while executing a search warrant Saturday night, police confirm.

Sources tell CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards that officer was shot in the shoulder. Police confirmed the officer was shot in the left shoulder and was transported to a hospital.

He is in stable but critical condition, CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson confirmed.

BREAKING: CPD officer shot. Wounded in shoulder (per source). Offender in custody. @cbschicago — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) March 10, 2019

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. while executing a warrant for narcotics and illegal weapons in the 2700 block of West Potomoc, according to Chicago police. A team was a attempting to breach the back door of the home when a woman fired a shot through the door, striking the officer.

“This is another illustration of how dangerous it is for police to serve search warrants,” Johnson said.

Police say a female offender, who was the subject of the search warrant, shot the officer and was taken into custody. A gun was also recovered.

A #ChicagoPolice Officer was shot while executing a warrant in the 2700 block of West Potomac. Superintendent Eddie Johnson is in route to Stronger Hospital. Additional info to follow. pic.twitter.com/9sFf4BEvLn — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 10, 2019

The officer who was shot was working with the 25th District TAC team and has four and half years on the job and served eight years in the Marine Corps, Johnson said.

“He’s in pain, but he’s really in good spirits,” Johnson said. “Talking a lot, just wants the ordeal to be over with.”

A @Chicago_Police officer was shot while executing a warrant in the 2700 West Potomac tonight. No word on condition. pic.twitter.com/j8XibQ1svi — Maggie Huynh (@maggiehuynh) March 10, 2019

This is a developing story.