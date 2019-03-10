CHICAGO (CBS)– With St. Patrick’s Day only a week away, Ken Pritz from River Roast is sharing recipes for Irish cocktails.
River Roast in Chicago will be open on 2 p.m. Saturday with holiday excitement including live music and culinary specials.
Tipperary:
2 oz Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
¾ oz Italian Sweet Vermouth
¼ oz Green Chartreuse
2 dashes Orange Bitters
Stir for 30 seconds, serve up with lemon garnish
Larry’s Banana Buck:
1 ½ oz Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
½ oz Banana Liqueur (Preferably Giffard)
½ oz Lemon Juice
4 oz Ginger Beer
Build in Glass, serve on rocks in a Collins Glass, top with Peychaud’s Bitters