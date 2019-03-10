CHICAGO (CBS)– With St. Patrick’s Day only a week away, Ken Pritz from River Roast is sharing recipes for Irish cocktails.

River Roast in Chicago will be open on 2 p.m. Saturday with holiday excitement including live music and culinary specials.

Tipperary:

2 oz Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

¾ oz Italian Sweet Vermouth

¼ oz Green Chartreuse

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Stir for 30 seconds, serve up with lemon garnish

Larry’s Banana Buck:

1 ½ oz Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

½ oz Banana Liqueur (Preferably Giffard)

½ oz Lemon Juice

4 oz Ginger Beer

Build in Glass, serve on rocks in a Collins Glass, top with Peychaud’s Bitters