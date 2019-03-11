CHICAGO (CBS) — Wedding bells were ringing for Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley this weekend. The Chicago musician and his longtime girlfriend tied the knot on Saturday.

Chance, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, shared photos of their wedding on Twitter and Instagram.

Fellow Chicago rapper Kanye West was pictured at Chance’s wedding in a post on Instagram.

Chance proposed to his fiancée last summer. In a Twitter post last week, he detailed how the two first met when they were children, at his mother’s Christmas party.

The Grammy-winning rapper said his mom worked for Kirsten’s mother at a RE/MAX real estate office, and he saw Kirsten at a party, where she and two other girls danced and lip-synced to a performance of Destiny’s Child’s song “Independent Women, Pt. 1.”

Chance said the girls looked like “Charlie’s Angels”

“I’m locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth,” he wrote. “I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-synching in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish.”

Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. pic.twitter.com/Qi0DWRZF0r — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2019

Chance said he knew immediately he would marry her someday. His dad tried to get him to show off his own dance moves, but Chance said he knew it “wasn’t the time or place.”

“Not just because it wasn’t my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. Its cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I aint wanna jump the gun,” he wrote. “So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself. 16 years later its happening This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

He didn’t see her again until nine years later at the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas. They later reconnected in Chicago, and have been together since 2013, and have a 3-year-old daughter, Kensli.