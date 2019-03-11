CBS 2 asked Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot for their positions on key issues facing Chicago.

TONI PRECKWINKLE

We must recognize that the people of Chicago use different methods of transportation when making a trip, especially in the City of Chicago. Some of our citizens walk, use public transit, and drive – all in the same trip. With this in mind, Toni will make sure all of our residents and businesses have the option to access alternate modes of transit, increasing business throughout the city. Toni will continue to support mode neutral transportation funding – meaning we must ensure that all modes of transportation are supported and invested in.

As County Board President, Toni has prioritized transit and other transportation alternatives, including through her 2040 Plan that will make Chicago more transit-friendly for decades to come. As Mayor, Toni will establish a comprehensive transit plan based on the input of local communities. This will be the blueprint to modernizing our revenue streams for transit improvements.

As Mayor, Toni will prioritize a proposal for a world-class transportation center in Rosemont at River Road which will connect CTA rail, Pace bus, and various other traffic together. In order to accomplish this bold step forward, we will need creative funding strategies such as capital funding, low-interest loans, TIG, and private investment. Toni would consider raising fees on rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft to help fund more transit improvements. This would improve the speed and quality of CTA service, making it a more competitive alternative to rideshare alternatives.

LORI LIGHTFOOT

All Chicagoans should have access to clean, safe, and effective infrastructure. To promote safe streets, I am committed to creating a new budget line devoted to the creation of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, such as bump-outs, high-visibility crosswalks, refuge islands, and speed feedback signs.

I will also support the expansion of additional bike lanes. Over the last several years, Chicago has witnessed a boom in transit-oriented development, which has some benefits. But these developments, which are concentrated mostly on the North Side, have raised concerns about gentrification and displacement.

My administration will work with City Council to increase the number of required affordable units in transit-oriented developments from the current 10 percent to 15 percent.

Last, our city must expand water testing in homes, schools, and public facilities to guarantee that residents have clean, safe water. We must also give homeowners a viable option to replace lead service lines and be transparent about it.