



St. Patrick's Day parades are next weekend! Ride in on Metra and skip downtown parking fees. Special schedules will be in effect on most lines Saturday, March 16, and on @metraRID for the South Side Irish Parade on March 17. Find more information here: https://t.co/aiVPA7MGry pic.twitter.com/vpQbJRaqUu — Metra (@Metra) March 9, 2019

Metra is helping riders safely reach Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities by offering extra service this weekend.

On Satuday, March 16, the Chicago’s St. Patrick’s parade, will offer extra service on seven of its 11 lines.

As the South Side Irish Parade marks its 40th year marching down Western Avenue through the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods, Metra will extend service on Sunday, March 17.

“Metra’s Rock Island Line will also offer extra service to the 103rd Street/Beverly Hills and 111th Street/Morgan Park stations, which are within walking distance of the parade route,” Metra representatives stated in a press release.

Train schedules will be available on the Metra website.