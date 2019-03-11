



A 61-year-old Des Plaines woman has died after being struck by a car in north suburban Niles, police confirmed Monday.

The pedestrian, identified as Annama Abraham, was walking east on Golf Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the curb of the road when she was struck by a Honda near Greenwood lane, police said.

The driver, a 46-year-old Glenview woman, stopped at the scene and called police.

Abraham was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, and was later pronounced dead, Niles police said.

Police said the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash and that she is cooperating with authorities.

An alarming number of pedestrian deaths in recent months has caused Niles police to issue a warning to people walking to use extra caution.

A 78-year-old man, Michael Horner of Niles, was also killed in Niles on January 25 as he crossed Dempster Street at Western Avenue, police said.