CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning about a series of robberies in the Streeterville and Gold Coast neighborhoods this month.

The latest happened just after midnight Monday night outside Prentice Women’s Hospital, near Superior and Fairbanks. Police said a 54-year-old woman was walking to her car, when a robber attempted to snatch her purse.

The woman struggled, and another man approached from behind and stole her phone, shoving her to the ground. The robbers fled the scene in a black SUV. The victim was not injured.

There have been a total of nine similar robberies in Streeterville and the Gold Coast this month, including three within less than half a mile of each other on March 1.

In one of the robberies, the attackers showed a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim.

