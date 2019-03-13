Chicago (CBS) — A man tried to kidnap a 16-year-old girl Tuesday night in Humboldt Park, police said.

The girl was walking west in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue around 8 p.m. when a man approached her, grabbed her by the backpack and said, “your mother told me to come and get you”.

The girl escaped with the help of another person on the street. The offender fled in his vehicle east on Grand Avenue. He was driving a black four-door Lexus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at 312-744-8261.