  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Federal Court For Northern Illinois, Rebecca Pallmeyer

CHICAGO (AP) — The federal court for northern Illinois is getting its first female chief judge.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports Rebecca Pallmeyer will take over from the Chicago-based court’s current chief judge, Ruben Castillo, in June. He became the district’s first Latino chief judge in 2013.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer arrives at federal court for former Gov. George Ryan’s racketeering and fraud trial Tuesday, March 28, 2006, in Chicago. Pallmeyer threw two jurors out of the trial Monday after reports they apparently had lied on a jury questionnaire, and said she was unsure whether she would be able to restart stalled jury deliberations and prevent a mistrial. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Then-President Bill Clinton nominated Pallmeyer to the bench in 1997. She presided over the corruption trial of ex-Illinois Gov. George Ryan and sentenced him in 2006 to over six years in prison.

Castillo opened the way for Pallmeyer to become chief judge by stepping aside a year early. Chief judge goes to the judge with the most seniority under 65. Pallmeyer turns 65 in September and wouldn’t have been eligible after that. Now, she’ll be able to serve until she’s 70.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.