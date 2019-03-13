CHICAGO (CBS) — The son of a Harvey police officer was killed and three other people were wounded, when a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in south suburban Harvey early Wednesday.

Harvey Police Chief Greg Thomas said the shooting started inside Boogie Nights at 147th and Wood shortly after 2 a.m. Three people, including two security guards, were wounded.

The situation escalated outside the club, where another person was shot and killed. Police confirmed the victim was the 25-year-old son of a Harvey police officer.

The three people who were wounded were taken to hospitals, but their conditions were not available Wednesday morning.

Several neighboring police departments – including Phoenix, Dixmoor, and Posen – assisted Harvey police on the scene.

Several relatives and friends of the victims rushed to the scene after the shooting. One person got so emotional, he punched a police officer. A woman slammed her hands on the hood of a car, screaming “why did they kill my brother?”

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Harvey police said they would not release any further information until around noon.