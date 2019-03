CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

Jonathon Phillips was last seen on the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, police said. He is a 6-foot tall , 115-pound African American boy.

Police said Phillips was last seen wearing beige pants, a burgundy shirt, a black and gray coat, and black dress shoes.

If you see him, please call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.