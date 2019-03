CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for 65-year-old Helen Smith, who was last seen Wednesday.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and dark brown eyes and weighs 160 pounds.

Smith was last seen wearing a black skull cap with a brown all on top, a gray sweater, blue jeans and knee high black boots.

Police said she frequently hangs out in the downtown area.

Contact Area South SVU detectives at (312)747-8274 with any information.