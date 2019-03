CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman packing a pellet gun opened fire on customers inside an Andersonville Starbucks Wednesday afternoon.

A customer, who did not want to be identified, posted photos of a pellet still lodged inside his neck and the x-ray taken shortly after.

It happened in the 5300 block of North Clark.

Several people were hit and taken to the hospital.

Police caught the woman down the street and are describing the incident as a mental health disturbance.