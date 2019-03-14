CHICAGO (CBS) — Damage consistent with a tornado has been reported in Lowell, Indiana.

The damage includes downed power lines and 30- to 40-foot tall pine trees. A barn and farmhouse were damaged near the corner of Belshaw Road and Colfax Street.

A tree fell on a home, crushing the roof. “I don’t even know where that tree came from,” said the homeowner Madonna Snyder.

“The trees are down, the power lines are down. From what I heard, there was golf-ball sized hail. My nephew’s truck almost overturned at he was driving past. He said it looked like a tornado.”

According to a National Weather Service storm report, a funnel cloud was reported south of downtown.

Matt Magiera posted this image of a possible funnel cloud in the area.

Funnel near lowell IN about 15 mins ago. Did touch down briefly and had a horizontal vortex. Observed tree damage northeast of lowell. Better pics on camera via @weathershan coming later. @NWSChicago I'll have a better location in a moment. pic.twitter.com/3aMHmmdCoX — Matt Magiera (@mattmwx) March 14, 2019

A resident took this picture of trees fallen on Calhoun Road, just north of Belshaw.

The damage path appears to be about 250 yards wide.

Officials with the weather service still need to assess the damage to determine if it was actually caused by a tornado.