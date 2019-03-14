WEATHER UPDATEDamage Consistent With Tornado Found In Lowell, Indiana
Filed Under:Lowell Indiana, tornado, Tornado Warning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Damage consistent with a tornado has been reported in Lowell, Indiana.

The damage includes downed power lines and 30- to 40-foot tall pine trees. A barn and farmhouse were damaged near the corner of Belshaw Road and Colfax Street.

A tree fell on a home, crushing the roof. “I don’t even know where that tree came from,” said the homeowner Madonna Snyder.

“The trees are down, the power lines are down. From what I heard, there was golf-ball sized hail. My nephew’s truck almost overturned at he was driving past. He said it looked like a tornado.”

According to a National Weather Service storm report, a funnel cloud was reported south of downtown.

Matt Magiera posted this image of a possible funnel cloud in the area.

A resident took this picture of trees fallen on Calhoun Road, just north of Belshaw.

Pine trees were toppled in a storm in Lowell, Ind. on Thursday. (Credit: John Marshall)

The damage path appears to be about 250 yards wide.

Storm clouds over Lowell, Indiana on Thursday. (Credit: Lisa Mclarty Manes)

Officials with the weather service still need to assess the damage to determine if it was actually caused by a tornado.