Chicago (CBS) — Father Michael Pfleger rallied with members of Saint Sabina Church on Wednesday to demand violent street offenders leave their neighborhood.

The group gathered at 79th and Paulina. That is where 18-year-old Dareyona Smith was standing on Tuesday when police say people inside a Nissan vehicle drove by and started shooting.

“The young lady getting ready for graduation, the young lady who should be picking out her dress to go to prom, murdered by some punks and some cowards in this corner,” said Father Pfleger.

A man standing beside Smith was hit in the foot. Smith was hit in the chest and later died.

The group is asking anyone who saw the shooting to come forward with what they know.

Father Pfleger issued a warning to whoever did it, saying that the community will not live in fear.