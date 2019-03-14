



Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke has been transferred to a New York prison called one of “ America’s 10 cushiest prisons ” by Forbes.

Van Dyke, who was sentenced to almost seven years in prison for second-degree murder in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald, is now at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, according to prison records. A U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said Van Dyke was transferred there from FCI Danbury in Connecticut, on Monday, but declined to reveal the reason for the move.

Otisville is a medium security federal prison about 70 miles from New York City.

It has also been home to a number of high profile and celebrity inmates.

In February Van Dyke was attacked and beaten shortly after his arrival at FCI Danbury.

The next day his wife, Tiffany Van Dyke, demanded to know why he was transferred out of Illinois in the first place, calling for authorities to do a better job of protecting his safety.

“I cannot and will not stand by somebody hurting my husband,” Tiffany Van Dyke said. “We are done being hurt. I’m standing up for my husband right now because he can’t. He cannot stand up for himself and fight anymore.”

A representative for Van Dyke’s legal team confirmed the transfer from Danbury to Otisville, but it was not immediately clear when or why the transfer took place.