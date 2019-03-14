CHICAGO (CBS) — “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett returns to court on Thursday, facing 16 counts of disorderly conduct, for allegedly lying to police about a hate crime.

Cameras will be in the courtroom as Smollett is assigned a trial judge, nearly a week after he was indicted. It will then be up to that trial judge to decide if cameras will be allowed at future court proceedings.

Smollett also will enter a plea to the disorderly conduct charges after his trial judge is selected.

The actor is accused of falsifying a police report, and lying to police. Each of the 16 counts aginst him covers various alleged acts that Smollett falsely described to the officers–including that he was hit by two men, that they yelled racial and homophobic slurs and poured a chemical on him.

Smollett’s attorneys have said he welcomes cameras in court, as a counter to “misinformation” they claim has been leaked to the media since he reported being attacked in Streeterville in January. Police and prosecutors have said that attack was a hoax, but Smollett’s attorneys said they want the public to see the evidence, or lack thereof, in the case.

“We look forward to complete transparency and the truth coming out,” attorney Tina Glandian said.

Smollett, who is black and openly gay, had told police he was attacked as he was walking home around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29. He claimed two masked men – one of them also wearing a red hat – shouted racist and homophobic slurs as they beat him, put a noose around his neck, and poured a chemical on him.

Police said, in reality, Smollett had paid Ola and Abel Osundairo to stage the attack.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has reported Smollett also directed the brothers to buy the noose at a hardware store and the hat and masks at a store in Uptown. Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said police have the check.

Police said the two brothers wore gloves during the staged attack, and did punch Smollett, but the scratches and bruises on Smollett’s face most likely were self-inflicted.

Police at the time said the attack was a publicity stunt because the actor was upset about his pay on the show.

Smollett has denied all the allegations.