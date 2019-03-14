WEATHER UPDATEStrong Storms Rolling Into Area With Risk Of Tornadoes
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 45-year-old woman is facing several felony charges, after allegedly shooting several customers with a pellet gun inside a Starbucks store in Andersonville.

Blanca Montanez was charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, and two counts of resisting arrest.

Blanca Montanez is charged with aggravated battery and resisting arrest, after allegedly firing a pellet gun inside a Starbucks, injuring several customers. (Source: Chicago Police)

Police said officers responded to a call regarding a mental health disturbance at the Starbucks near Clark and Berwyn around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Montanez had allegedly fired shots with a pellet gun, injuring several customers.

A customer, who did not want to be identified, posted photos of a pellet still lodged inside his neck and the x-ray taken shortly after.

Police caught Montanez down the street, and she allegedly fought with police as they arrested her.

She was due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.